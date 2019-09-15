Don't come to Delhi, DK Shivakumar tells supporters

Arrested Congress leader D K Shivakumar has appealed to his supporters not to come to New Delhi to express solidarity with him.

The appeal comes in the backdrop of a large number of supporters barging into a court in New Delhi on Friday, where he was produced in connection with a money laundering case.

Conveying this in a press release, his brother D K Suresh said Shivakumar has asked his supporters not to come to Delhi on Tuesday when he is likely to be produced in the special court dealing with cases relating to Enforcement Directorate.

A Delhi court on Friday extended the custodial interrogation of Shivakumar by the ED by four days till September 17 in the case. "I request all party workers, supporters and well wishers of Shri D K Shivakumar to not to come to New Delhi on Tuesday (17.09.2019). This request is on behalf of my brother D K Shivakumar too," Suresh said in a press release.

He said, "We request everyone to be in their respective places in the state and arrival of more people in Delhi will cause inconvenience to the administration and judiciary. As law abiding citizens, its our responsibility to maintain smooth functioning of administrative and judicial systems. Therefore we request and expect everyone's cooperation and support in this regard," he added.

Shivakumar, 57, sitting Congress MLA from Kanakapura Assembly segment, is in the ED custody since his arrest on September 3.