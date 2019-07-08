Dy CM throws breakfast to discuss political crisis

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara is hosting breakfast for all Congress ministers at his residence to discuss ways to salvage the situation following the resignation of 13 legislators of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition.

At the breakfast meeting, where AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal will be also be present, the party is expected to discuss the possibility of getting incumbent Cabinet ministers to resign so that the rebel MLAs can be accommodated.

This plan dates back to February this year when some Congress ministers offered to step down if that would help keep the coalition intact.

"Let's see. We've come here to discuss that," Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar said, when asked if ministers would step down to accommodate the rebels.

As of now, the Congress-JD(S) leadership has two options on the table: an immediate Cabinet reshuffle and a change of guard.

To wriggle out of the crisis, leaders of the coalition are planning to reshuffle the Cabinet immediately to accommodate the rebels. For this, efforts are being made to pacify the rebel MLAs, who are camping in Mumbai.

The coalition leaders, sources said, are also toying with the idea of change of guard as the second option. Gowda is said to have already indicated that his party will extend support if Mallikarjun party veteran Kharge is made the CM.