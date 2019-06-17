Ensure IMA investors get money back: Dinesh to CM

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday mounted pressure on Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to ensure that investors of the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) get their money back.

In a letter to Kumaraswamy, Rao urged the government to prioritise the interests of those allegedly cheated by the company. “Another important thing is to find out other such scams and take indiscriminate action,” he has written to the chief minister in the letter.

Rao also said the Congress party will not support anyone who is found to have been involved in the scam.

This comes amid reports that politicians, including Congress leaders, may have helped IMA flourish.

Rao has also called for “indiscriminate and pitiless action against perpetrators.”