Eshwarappa asks Congress to end saffron flag issue

Eshwarappa also made it clear that he would not speak about saffron flag again

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Feb 20 2022, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2022, 22:06 ist
K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH file photo

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa clarified that national flag is like his mother and he would not tolerate an insult to it under any circumstance. His saffron flag remark was aimed at safeguarding the interests of  the country.

Speaking to media persons, here on Sunday, he said, Congress leaders are staging agitation opposing his comments in the assembly. "Let them fight and I would not budge for their agitation."

He also asked Congress leaders not to disrupt the assembly session using the issue. "Let us discuss development and problems of people in the session for a week."

He also made it clear that he would not speak about saffron flag again. "Let leaders of both the parties seek people's response on the issue. Till then, the issue must not be discussed in the session."

K S Eshwarappa
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Congress
BJP
Tricolour

