Fadnavis questions Rahul Gandhi over Jarkiholi’s remarks on Sambhaji Maharaj

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi if he agrees with the "nonsensical remarks" of KPCC Working President and MLA Satish Jarkiholi on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

In a tweet on Thursday, Fadnavis said, “Mr Rahul Gandhi, do you agree with the non sensical, misleading, insulting lie spewed out by your party’s MLA, about the great Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj? Is this your Congress Party’s official statement? Maharashtra will not tolerate this!”

He also tweeted 42-second video of the speech made by Jarkiholi in the post.

Mr @RahulGandhi,

Do you agree with this non sensical, misleading, insulting lie spewed out by your party’s MLA, about the great Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj ?

Is this your Congress Party’s official statement ?

Maharashtra will not tolerate this ! pic.twitter.com/mmxjK3PsNU — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 10, 2022

Jarkiholi during the event of Manav Bandhutva Vedike held on Sunday had stated that Sambhaji Maharaj was killed by British. "However, he is now hailed as Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj. History of the country is difficult and needs to be understood," he said.

During the same address, Jarkiholi had stated that Hindu word has a "dirty" meaning, but withdrew it after backlash and senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC President D K Shivakumar condemning it and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah echoing the statement of Surjewala.

BJP during the protests here on Wednesday had condemned Jarkiholi for making remarks on Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj without understanding history.