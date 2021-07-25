Farmers' protest politically movitvated: Rajkumar Chahar

BJP Kisan Morcha national president and MP Rajkumar Chahar on Sunday stated that the farmers' protest over agriculture related Acts was politically motivated.

In a press conference here Chahar said that no farmer was participating in the ongoing protest outside Delhi.

"Initially, the farmers participated in the protest in large numbers. However, they stayed away as their confusions over the Acts were cleared. But, the people opposing BJP are still protesting," he said.

Blaming the Congress party, Chahar said that the contribution of the Congress to the farming community was nil. As the party was losing its existence, the leaders were trying to protect the party by protesting in the name of farmers.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for the welfare of the farming community and introduced schemes like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi among others. Kisan Morcha wants to strengthen the party. The Morcha workers should create awareness about various initiatives and schemes introduced by the Union government," he said.

BJP Raitha Morcha State president and Rajya Sabha member Eranna Kadadi said that there was a conspiracy to project BJP as anti-farmers' outfit.

Addressing the BJP Raitha Morcha State executive meeting here he said that the Union government had introduced several initiatives for the welfare of farmers and was committed to their development. The opposition parties were trying to project BJP as an anti farmers' outfit.

"Agriculture sector has made a major contribution towards the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Earlier, farmers' contribution was 12 % to 15%, but now it has increased to 20%. There was a huge change in the agriculture sector after BJP came to power in the country," he said.