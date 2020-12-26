Farmers should have an open mind towards farm laws: HD Kumaraswamy

JD(S) Legislature Party leader HD Kumaraswamy said that the agitating farmers should have an open mind towards the new farm laws even as he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put an end to the prolonged protests.

“I personally feel that farmers should have an open mind towards ‘experimenting’ with the new legislation,” Kumaraswamy, a former chief minister, said in a series of tweets.

“For quite some time there has been a strong public opinion that the Indian agricultural sector is caught in a vicious circle. It is very much necessary on our part to be ready for any experiment if it can bring about the welfare of the farm sector by rescuing it from the vicious circle,” he said.

For latest updates on farmers' protest, click here

PM Modi should hold a “decisive” meeting to end the deadlock, he added.

“This is inevitable in the interest of protecting the country’s dignity.”

Expressing concern that the farmers’ protest could paint a bad image for India, Kumaraswamy said that Modi should also realise that “the reputation and name earned by himself after becoming the prime minister may get blemished through such protests”.