Few leaders who left JD(S) for BJP, Congress may return to party: H D Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy said that the party's ‘Pancha Rathna Ratha Yaathra’ aims at winning 123 seats in the 2023 Assembly elections and there might be "several types of political polarisation" to achieve the goal, he said.

"In order to bring a good independent government in the state, we may have to take several right decisions at the right stages," he told media persons.

"There are many well-wishers and friends in different parties. A large number of leaders in both BJP and Congress are those who have gone from the Janatha parivar. So considering the present developments in both the national parties, a few of those leaders may have a realisation, and might come back to JD(S). Once they come, we will see what decisions are to be taken at that point of time,” Kumaraswamy said.

Before heading to Mulbagal in Kolar district to begin the ‘Pancha Ratna Ratha Yaathre’, he offered pooja to Goddess Chamundeshwari atop the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Friday morning.

“Due to rains, the ‘Pancha Rathna Ratha Yaathre’ programmes which were supposed to begin in Mulbagal in Kolar district in the early part of this month, were postponed," he said.

"In order to seek blessings to ensure that there are no further hurdles to the ‘Yaathre’, poojas were offered to Lord Srikanteshwara in Nanjangud on Thursday, and Goddess Chamundeshwari, who has always blessed me and our party, on Friday,” he said.

He said "during the first phase of the ‘Yaathre’ for the next 36 days, on each day, we will visit 30 to 35 villages in each constituency".

"We will have a ‘grama vaasthavya’ in a village in the same constituency to understand their problems and expectations. Without priority to any personal issues, we will only focus on creating awareness among people on the 'Pancharathna' programmes announced by the JD(S) party, which we plan to implement if we come to power. Those programmes include focus on education, health, a job to a male or female member of a family and a house to each family and also towards evolving solutions to problems of farmers,” he said.

"We started "Kumara Parva'' prior to the previous Assembly election in 2018 in Chamundeshwari constituency. Now after covering 106 constituencies, the valedictory event of the ‘Yaathra’ will be held in Chamdundeshwari constituency with a convention of 15 lakh fans of the party and farmers from Mysuru and Mandya districts on a 150-acre land in February/March 2023," he added.

He said that although the list of candidates for 100 constituencies for 2023 Assembly elections is ready, the ‘astrologer of our own party’ H D Revanna feels that this is not the appropriate time to release it. "So the list would be released by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda at the right time at the party office in Bengaluru.”