Former MLA Rathan Kumar Kattemar passes away

Former MLA Rathan Kumar Kattemar passes away

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 09 2020, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 00:49 ist
Representative image.

Moodbidri former MLA Rathan Kumar Kattemar passed away on Sunday. He was 82.

He was MLA from Moodbidri constituency in 1967 and had contested from Swathantra Paksha. He had contested from Surathkal constituency later and lost in the election.

Condoling the death of former MLA, Swastishri Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Pandithacharyavarya of Jain Mutt, Moodbidri said, "Kattemar was the voice of poor. He had given shelter to several poor students in his house at Mangaluru and helped them to continue their studies. Let the family get strength to bear the loss."

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Moodbidri Assembly Constituency
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Judge pens poem to grant bail to Delhi riots accused

Judge pens poem to grant bail to Delhi riots accused

Why drinking tea in paper cups is harmful

Why drinking tea in paper cups is harmful

4 years of Donald Trump as US President in 10 quotes

4 years of Donald Trump as US President in 10 quotes

 