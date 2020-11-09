Former MLA Rathan Kumar Kattemar passes away

Moodbidri former MLA Rathan Kumar Kattemar passed away on Sunday. He was 82.

He was MLA from Moodbidri constituency in 1967 and had contested from Swathantra Paksha. He had contested from Surathkal constituency later and lost in the election.

Condoling the death of former MLA, Swastishri Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Pandithacharyavarya of Jain Mutt, Moodbidri said, "Kattemar was the voice of poor. He had given shelter to several poor students in his house at Mangaluru and helped them to continue their studies. Let the family get strength to bear the loss."