From The Newsroom: No political crisis in Karnataka, says CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday asserted that there was no political crisis in the state, in the wake of dissident activities seeking his ouster.

Yediyurappa also rubbished corruption allegations against his son, BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra.

“There’s no political crisis or confusion. What’s happening is that our media friends have developed a misunderstanding because of 1-2 people,” Yediyurappa told reporters.

Uttar Pradesh Police sent a legal notice to the Managing Director of Twitter India and asked him to appear before it over a viral video, where elderly man Abdul Samad Saifi was allegedly beaten up, had his beard chopped, and was forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' by four men.

A notice sent by the Ghaziabad Police, probing the incident of assault on Saifi, asked Twitter India MD to appear before the investigating officer at Loni Border Police Station to record a statement in seven days.

Sri Lankan authorities have said that the highly transmissible Delta variant of Covid-19 has been detected for the first time in the community.

Chandima Jeewandara of the University of Sri Jayawardenapura here said the strain was detected in samples collected from an area in the Colombo central suburb of Dematagoda.

Source: DHNS/ PTI