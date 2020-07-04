Karnataka health minister counters Siddaramaiah

Govt is ready for any probe: Karnataka health minister on Siddaramaiah's allegation

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Jul 04 2020, 17:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 17:57 ist
B Sriramulu file photo

Reacting to former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah's allegation on misappropriation of funds in purchase of Covid-19 medical equipment, Health Minister B Sriramulu said the government is ready for any kind of probe in this regard. 

Speaking to media persons, on Saturday, he said the government has maintained accounts for each purchase of equipment related to Covid-19. "So, Congress leader's allegations are far from truth. Siddaramaiah had served as chief minister and he has vast political experience. It is unbecoming of such a leader to make such ridiculous allegations. The government is ready to release white paper on purchase of equipment related to Covid-19," he said.

He said Karnataka stands third in the country in collection of throat swabs and examination of people related to Covid-19. The entire country has hailed Karnataka's role in containing Covid-19, Sriramulu claimed.

