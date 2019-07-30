Gowda expresses displeasure over I-T raids

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday indirectly expressed displeasure over the way in which the Income Tax (I-T) department was being handled by the Central government.

Referring to Siddhartha’s letter indicating harassment from I-T sleuths, Gowda said, “You analyse about nature of I-T raids.”

“Everybody knows how different institutions are functioning in the country. Bureaucrats work as per orders from the top. I-T sleuths raided 59 locations when Mandya went to polls recently,” he said.

Gowda said that he met Krishna and consoled him. There was no need for Siddharth to be afraid of anybody. He knew Siddarth for the last 35 years. He was a talented entrepreneur, the former prime minister said.