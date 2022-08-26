GTD shares dais with Kumaraswamy, says differences now a closed chapter

Differences a closed chapter: GTD shares dais with HDK

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Mysuru,
  Aug 26 2022, 23:48 ist
  updated: Aug 27 2022, 03:41 ist
JD(S) leaders G T Devegowda and H D Kumaraswamy seen with Adichunchanagiri seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami during Kempegowda Jayanti in Hunsur on Friday. Credit: DH Photo

After a long gap, JD(S) rebel MLA G T Devegowda and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy shared dais during the Kempegowda Jayanti in Hunsur on Friday.

Devegowda had distanced himself from the party activities from 2018 and also expressed displeasure over the party leaders. Devegowda was also prepared to quit JD(S) but was waiting for the developments.

However, Kempegowda Jayanti, organised by the Hunsur taluk Vokkaliga Sangha brought the two leaders together. The leaders were seen discussing throughout the programme. Kumaraswamy also interacted with Devegowda's son G D Harishgowda, also president of Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Co-operative Central Bank.

In his address, G T Devegowda said, the differences between him and the party leaders is a closed chapter. He called the community people to strengthen the party to make Kumaraswamy chief minister again.

Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy said there is no problem between the party and Devegowda. "I am in regular contact with him," he said.

Nirmalanandanatha Swami of Adichunchanagiri Mutt and others were present.

