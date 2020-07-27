H D Kumaraswamy fires salvo at govt over appointments to boards

HDK fires salvo at govt over appointments to boards

Bengaluru,
  Jul 27 2020
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 22:41 ist
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy lashed out at the government in a series of tweets saying it was busy trying to safeguard power instead of focusing on Covid-19 relief measures.

Kumaraswamy was referring to the appointment of 20 MLAs are heads of various boards and corporations.

On one hand, the government is busy with marking one year of its return to power. On the other, the party is busy consolidating power by appointing 20 MLAs to various Boards and Corporations, he tweeted.

“This is a shameful act of the government. Especially at a time when the state government’s revenues have depleted and people too are reeling under financial pressure, brought about by the pandemic. Instead of catering to the public interest, the government is catering to the interest of the legislators,” Kumaraswamy charged.

