H D Kumaraswamy to contest from Chamudeshwari: Manjegowda

JD(S) MLC C N Manjegowda on Thursday said that former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy would be the party candidate for Chamudeshwari assembly segment.
Manjegowda said it has been finalised and Kumaraswamy has agreed for it. He also said that Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil would be candidate for Ramnagar segment.
Sitting MLA G T Devegowda, who elected on JD(S) ticket in 2018 has maintained distant from the party activities and planning to quit the party.
