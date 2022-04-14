Kumaraswamy to contest from Chamudeshwari: Manjegowda

H D Kumaraswamy to contest from Chamudeshwari: Manjegowda

Manjegowda said it has been finalised and Kumaraswamy has agreed for it

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 14 2022, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 22:01 ist
H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH photo

JD(S) MLC C N Manjegowda on Thursday said that former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy would be the party candidate for Chamudeshwari assembly segment.

Manjegowda said it has been finalised and Kumaraswamy has agreed for it. He also said that Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil would be candidate for Ramnagar segment.

Sitting MLA G T Devegowda, who elected on JD(S) ticket in 2018 has maintained distant from the party activities and planning to quit the party.

JD(S)
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Chamundeshwari

