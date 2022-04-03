Halal row dividing society: K S Eshwarappa

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa on Sunday alleged that a few forces plotted halal and jhatka meat controversies to divide society.

"A few persons and forces masterminded halal and jhatka meat controversies. Let people following certain practices be allowed to continue the same," he said after inaugurating a comprehensive solid waste management unit at Nitte in Karkala taluk in the district.

"It is not good to appease Muslims. The BJP favours Hindutva but is not opposed to Muslims. We respect patriotic Muslims, but won't leave those raising slogans in favour of Pakistan," he said.

