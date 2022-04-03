Halal row dividing society: K S Eshwarappa

Halal row dividing society: K S Eshwarappa

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Apr 03 2022, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 03:39 ist
Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH File Photo

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa on Sunday alleged that a few forces plotted halal and jhatka meat controversies to divide society.

"A few persons and forces masterminded halal and jhatka meat controversies. Let people following certain practices be allowed to continue the same," he said after inaugurating a comprehensive solid waste management unit at Nitte in Karkala taluk in the district.

"It is not good to appease Muslims. The BJP favours Hindutva but is not opposed to Muslims. We respect patriotic Muslims, but won't leave those raising slogans in favour of Pakistan," he said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

K S Eshwarappa
BJP
Congress
Hijab
Halal
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army

In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army

Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students

Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students

Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study

Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study

How transcription morphs words into adult language

How transcription morphs words into adult language

Jr Hockey WC: Indian women stun Germany to enter last 8

Jr Hockey WC: Indian women stun Germany to enter last 8

After China, Russia war may add to 'splinternet'

After China, Russia war may add to 'splinternet'

What's in your tapas?

What's in your tapas?

 