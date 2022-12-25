Have nothing to do with new party: Karunakara Reddy

"What should I do?. I have nothing to do with the new party," is how former BJP MLA G Karunakara Reddy reacted when asked about his brother Janardhan Reddy's new political outfit Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha.

"I have been a loyal BJP worker for the past 26 years. This is my answer to your question," the former Revenue minister in the Yediyurappa government told reporters.

When asked if he would convince Janardhan Reddy to return to the BJP fold, he said, "It is left to the party leadership."

Meanwhile, Koppal BJP MP Karadi Sanganna said that it was too early to react about Reddy's new political outfit. He, however, added that several people launched new parties in the past, but very few such initiatives took off, reports DHNS from Koppal.

"In the past, S Bangarappa and B S Yediyurappa floated their own political outfits...You know their fate. It is too early to say if Reddy's Kalyan Rajya Pragathi Palsha will impact the outcome of the 2023 Assembly polls," the MP told reporters. Karadi added he would stay put in BJP.