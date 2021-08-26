Haven't discussed cabinet expansion issue with Arun Singh, says CM Bommai

'Haven't discussed cabinet expansion with Arun Singh'

Bommai, who met Singh here, told reporters that he discussed political developments in the state and party organisation issues only

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 26 2021, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 22:46 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: CMO Karnataka Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he had not discussed any issues regarding a cabinet expansion or change of portfolio with BJP National General Secretary (Karnataka in-charge) Arun Singh during his visit to Delhi.

To a question on whether he discussed an expansion of cabinet to fill four vacant slots and portfolio allocation problems, the CM said, "These issues were not discussed with Singh.  These issues will be discussed with BJP National president J P Nadda."

The CM said he would come to Delhi again after some time to discuss cabinet expansion and other related issues with Nadda.

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
BJP
Arun Singh

