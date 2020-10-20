'HDK is admitting to corruption during his tenure'

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has come under attack on social media for openly claiming to have helped his party's former member Puttanna, now with the BJP, get Class-1 jobs for his contacts.

Rival party leaders have now demanded the government take action against him for corruption.

As part of his speech to woo voters for the upcoming MLC polls, Kumaraswamy had on Monday, lashed out at Puttanna, calling him an ingrate who was defaming him in spite of taking several favours from the JD(S) leader. "During my tenure, recruitment was held for teachers and lecturers. Puttanna had come to me with a few applications. I helped him secure class-I jobs for 10-12 of his family members," he had said.

Kumaraswamy's statement saw backlash on social media with people alleging corruption on his part.

KRS leader Ravikrishna Reddy said Kumaraswamy's statement was an open acceptance of corruption during his regime. "There are thousands of candidates who have lost jobs that they deserved. When KPSC chairperson H N Krishna was released from jail, Kumaraswamy went to receive him. There has to be suo motu case registered against Kumaraswamy for openly admitting to corruption," he said.

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "Isn't what he admitting to, a scam? He has misused his power."