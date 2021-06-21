High command will decide on Karnataka CM candidate: Parameshwara

Senior legislator and former KPCC president G Parameshwara on Monday said that the Congress leadership would decide on the chief minister candidate if the party comes to power.
He was replying to a query on party legislator Zameer Ahmed Khan's repeated statements projecting Siddaramaiah as next CM, Parameshwara said, "It Zameer Ahmed's personal views. The party legislators will elect the CM."
"Assembly elections are still a long way off. How can we decide on the chief ministerial candidate so early? It is an irrelevant issue now," Parameshwara, also seen as one of the aspirants for the CM post, said.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
UK scientists find markers to broken heart syndrome
Over 3,000 people perform Yoga at iconic Times Square
Being a musician blessing in itself: Ayaan Ali Bangash
DH Toon | 'Ban aerial photography first'
Go green with green bonds
US, French astronauts make ISS spacewalk
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 21, 2021
Monkey 'rides' in Delhi Metro train, video goes viral