High command will decide on Karnataka CM candidate: Parameshwara

Senior legislator and former KPCC president G Parameshwara on Monday said that the Congress leadership would decide on the chief minister candidate if the party comes to power.

He was replying to a query on party legislator Zameer Ahmed Khan's repeated statements projecting Siddaramaiah as next CM, Parameshwara said, "It Zameer Ahmed's personal views. The party legislators will elect the CM."

"Assembly elections are still a long way off. How can we decide on the chief ministerial candidate so early? It is an irrelevant issue now," Parameshwara, also seen as one of the aspirants for the CM post, said.