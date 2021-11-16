HM Jnanendra slams Congress for claims on threat to Sriki’s life

The way the Congress leaders are claiming a threat to the life of hacker Srikrishna raises suspicions whether the Congress itself will do something to him, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said.

Jnanendra was speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday.

Responding to a question on Congress leader Siddaramaiah demanding security to Sriki, claiming threat to his life, he said, “I am wondering whether the Congress itself will do something and blame the government for it later,” the home minister said.

As for the Bitcoin case, he reiterated the government stand that there was transparency in the investigation process.

The Congress has to now clarify why it didn’t investigate Sriki even though he was found with the son of a Congress leader in Farzi cafe in 2018, he said.

Earlier in the day, the minister held a meeting with the forest department.

He urged the forest department to hand over land held unauthorisedly under its purview, at the meeting with Forest Minister Umesh Katti and senior officials from the department.

The minister was speaking about land acquired for Chakra, Saavehaklu and Maani power projects in Shivamogga district.

A portion of the land has been unauthorisedly retained with the forest department. This must be handed over to the revenue department, the minister said.

The issue is of particular significance as these lands are now human settlements with school, hospitals and other public amenities.

The people living here deserve an end to the uncertainty on the status of the land, the home minister said.

The issue is three decades old and it must be put to rest immediately by handing back the land to the revenue department, he added.

