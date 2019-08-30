Hounded because of my work in Congress: DK Shivakumar

Congress leader D K Shivakumar said that he was being cornered by the central agencies due to the work he has done for the party.

Terming the summons issued by Enforcement Directorate to appear in Delhi as a 'conspiracy', Congress leader D K Shivakumar clarified that he wouldn't be able to appear before Enforcement Directorate at 1 pm, but would appear by the end of the day due to his 'political and personal commitments.'

Addressing a press meet prior to his visit to Delhi, Shivakumar - considered as Congress' trouble-shooter - said that he was exploring all legal options to fight the case in court. "My opponents are using all legal means for my character assassination. We are also trying to thwart their schemes in a legal manner," he said.

The former minister said that he was not afraid and would not run away from these agencies. "I will face this legally, politically and socially. I Will respond to the summons," he said, adding that he would reveal the names of politicians and officials behind it at an opportune moment.

Shivakumar said that he was being hounded since August 2017 by Central agencies when he had the "responsibility of securing Gujrat (Congress) MLAs", during which Income Tax department had used Central Reserve Police Forces for the first time to raid his, his friends and relatives properties.

"We have submitted affidavits of all the money found during I-T raids. Now, central agencies are seeking more clarification," he said. The I-T deparment had also ruled that all my properties were benami, which we are fighting in court, he said.

"Even my mothers' properties were termed benami," he said.

Taking a dig at the Central agencies for turning a blind eye towards Operation Lotus, he questioned why these agencies weren't investigating it. "What about Operation Lotus? What happened to that? Inside the Assembly JD(S) MLA Srinivas Gowda accused MLAs of offering Rs 5 cr. Why did IT or ED issue a notice to these BJP MLAs?" he questioned.