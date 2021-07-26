How B S Yediyurappa's charismatic leadership opened the southern gate for the BJP in 2008

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced that he would resign, drawing curtains on the uncertainty that surrounded his future.

“I have decided to resign from the post of chief minister,” a tearful Yediyurappa said while concluding his speech on the occasion of him completing two years in office.

It is interesting to note that it was he who brought the BJP to power for the first time in south India in 2008. Such success is yet to be emulated in any other southern state.

More importantly, he has also ensured that in every Lok Sabha election since 2004, the BJP has garnered more than 50 per cent of 28 Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka, which reached a peak of 25 seats in the 2019 elections.

If he were to stay in active politics, as he as indicated, he will also play a key role in the BJP's ambition to win the 2023 Assembly elections.

During his speech today, Yediyurappa recalled his days as a young BJP worker. “Back then, not even 300-400 people would attend our programmes,” he said. “Now, the BJP has come to power because of all our efforts.”

Yediyurappa said BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Bajpayee wanted him to become a union minister. “I told him that I want to stay in Karnataka and build the party,” he said in tears.

Yediyurappa's advancing age, issues with administration, handling of the Covid situation could've been major drivers of the BJP high command's decision to replace him.

