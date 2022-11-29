How can the CBI arrest Sunil when he is with BJP leaders: Siddaramaiah

Reacting to the absconding rowdy-sheeter Sunil sharing the dais with BJP leaders, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah questioned how CBI officers could arrest Sunil when he is with BJP leaders.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said, rowdy-sheeters Sunil, Surya and Mohan who shared the dais with the BJP recently are wanted in murder, dacoity and other criminal cases.

He said CBI officers are searching for rowdy-sheeter Sunil. "Now, he has become a member of the BJP. When the ruling party legislators and MPs are with him, how can they arrest him? And will they be able to initiate disciplinary action against him? the former Chief Minister asked.

He said Karnataka State Youth Congress President Mohammed Nalapad is facing one case but BJP leaders have many criminal cases. "Home Minister Amit Shah is accused in murder case and an order was issued for his deportation. So BJP has no moral right to question Congress in this regard," he added.