Hubballi sedition case: Pralhad Joshi, Basavaraj Horatti demand stern action

Reacting sharply on the 'pro-Pakistan' and 'Azadi' slogans by Kashmiri youths at the KLE Institute of Technology here, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that stern action would be initiated against the three youths for their anti-national remarks.

Speaking to media persons in Dharwad on Saturday, Joshi said: "some youths are under the impression that they can do away by raising anti-national slogans, and creating tension in the community. These students avail educational benefits from the Indian Government but do not hesitate to speak against their motherland. This is not a good trend, and they will have to face stern action".

This is Modi government and they cannot escape from stringent action, he said. Some unscrupulous elements are raising their ugly heads because Congress leaders like Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundurao are speaking in their favour, and supporting them. But, this government will not tolerate any anti-national remarks or treachery, he warned.

JD(S) senior leader and MLC Basavaraj Horatti too has fumed on the alleged anti-national remarks made by the engineering students.

He said, many a time some politicians back such elements and this instils courage to speak against the motherland. Irrespective of how powerful they are, they should be put behind the bars, he said.