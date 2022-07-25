I am in politics because of Adichunchanagiri seer: Zameer

After his 'Muslims outnumber Vokkaligas in state' remark stirred controversy, Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Monday got into damage control mode saying he is in politics because of Adichunchanagiri seer and enjoys a cordial relationship with the mutt.

"I joined politics following the instructions of Adichunchanagiri seer. His instruction led me to have won Assembly elections four times and had two stints as minister. I have grown up in the Vokkaligas' mutt," Zameer told reporters here.

"Now, for some reason I am in Congress. But my political guru is H D Deve Gowda. I have come this far because of the blessings of Gowda. Only BJP uses caste to further their political interests," Zameer said taking an indirect swipe at Revenue Minster R Ashoka.

'Muslims owe debt to Siddu'

Replying to a query on Siddaramotsava, Zameer said, "Muslims owe a debt to Siddaramaiah, who released a grant of Rs 3,150 crore for the welfare of minorities when he was the chief minister. Muslims should take part in Siddaramaiah's birthday event in large numbers," Chamarajpet MLA said.

When asked whether he would celebrate KPCC president D K Shivakumar's birthday with the same enthusiasm, Zameer said, "He is our (state Congress) president. We will definitely celebrate it..."