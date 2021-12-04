I am not an aspirant for the CM's post now, says Murugesh Nirani

"I am not an aspirant for the chief minister's post now. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is the capable person to this post and the 2023 assembly polls will be fought under his leadership", clarified Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani.

Replying to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister K S Eshwarappa's recent remarks that Nirani will become Chief Minister, he said Bommai had an experience in politics, spanning 30 years.

"His father S R Bommai had also served as Chief Minister of the state. We (Nirani and Basavaraj Bommai) both studied engineering in the same college and the Chief Minsiter who holds an additional law degree had also worked well as law minister. Hence, he is the suitable person to the CM's post," the minister said.

The party is aiming at winning over 125 seats in the next assembly polls. The high command and Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangha would decide on who the next Chief Minsiter will be after the party comes back to power. "If the party tells me not to contest the next assembly polls, I will accept it and will continue to work for the party", he added.

On the rumours of possible truck with the JD(S), Nirani stated that he was not aware of it. "Senior party leaders and the Chief Minister will take a call on allying the JD(S) for the forthcoming MLC polls," he added.

