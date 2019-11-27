I am responsible for Sudhakar's resignation: SM Krishna

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkaballapur,
  • Nov 27 2019, 01:10am ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2019, 03:31am ist
"I played a crucial role in bringing down the Coalition government. I gave more scope for Sudhakar to grow politically,” he said. He was addressing voters at Manchenahalli in the taluk.

Senior BJP leader S M Krishna on Tuesday revealed that he was responsible for the resignation of Dr K Sudhakar. “I am responsible for the resignation of Sudhakar. I played a crucial role in bringing down the Coalition government. I gave more scope for Sudhakar to grow politically,” he said. He was addressing voters at Manchenahalli in the taluk.

‘Sudhakar is adulterer’

Meanwhile, former Speaker and MLA K R Ramesh Kumar termed Sudhakar as an adulterer. “Sudhakar won on a Congress ticket and fell for a trap laid by the BJP. He resigned for power and money. Adultery means hopping from one party to another,” he said.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka bypolls
S M Krishna
k sudhakar
K R Ramesh Kumar
Comments (+)
 