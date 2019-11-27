I am responsible for Sudhakar's resignation: SM Krishna

Senior BJP leader S M Krishna on Tuesday revealed that he was responsible for the resignation of Dr K Sudhakar. “I am responsible for the resignation of Sudhakar. I played a crucial role in bringing down the Coalition government. I gave more scope for Sudhakar to grow politically,” he said. He was addressing voters at Manchenahalli in the taluk.

‘Sudhakar is adulterer’

Meanwhile, former Speaker and MLA K R Ramesh Kumar termed Sudhakar as an adulterer. “Sudhakar won on a Congress ticket and fell for a trap laid by the BJP. He resigned for power and money. Adultery means hopping from one party to another,” he said.