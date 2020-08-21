I think my phone is being tapped, says D K Shivakumar

I think my phone is being tapped: KPCC President D K Shivakumar

Shivakumar went on to file a complaint with Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 21 2020, 18:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2020, 18:18 ist
“Yesterday and the day before, my phone was alright. But now, I’m not able to receive calls properly. I think my phone is being tapped,” Shivakumar told reporters. 

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Friday said he suspected that his phone had been tapped, which Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai denied. 

Shivakumar went on to file a complaint with Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, a day after accusing the officer of being “biased” in the ongoing investigation into the Pulakeshinagar riots. 

“Yesterday and the day before, my phone was alright. But now, I’m not able to receive calls properly. I think my phone is being tapped,” Shivakumar told reporters. 

In his complaint, Shivakumar wrote: “From the past 2-3 days, I have noticed some differences in the incoming and outgoing calls on my phone numbers (9845556622, 9845556633). The voice isn’t clear, there's an unexpected rise and drop and an unnecessary sound is heard.”

In a statement, Bommai said Shivakumar should check with his telecoms service provider. “It’s wrong to call it phone tapping. Ours is a responsible government that will not stoop down to that level and we don’t have to also. The government isn’t concerned with Shivakumar’s activities. The CBI is already probing the phone tapping that was done by the government that Shivakumar was a part of,” Bommai said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
D K Shivakumar
kpcc
Congress
basavaraj bommai

What's Brewing

How many tweets were taken down by Twitter in 2019 H2?

How many tweets were taken down by Twitter in 2019 H2?

Covid-19: Friday prayers held in Jamia Masjid Srinagar

Covid-19: Friday prayers held in Jamia Masjid Srinagar

Contact tracing apps alone cannot check Covid-19 spread

Contact tracing apps alone cannot check Covid-19 spread

The Lead: Film criticism and Indian cinema

The Lead: Film criticism and Indian cinema

 