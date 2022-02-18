I will contest from Channapatna: HD Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy said he will tour the entire state from March

DHNS
DHNS, Mandya,
  • Feb 18 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 05:09 ist
Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday clarified that he will contest the next Legislative Assembly election from the Channapatna Assembly segment in Ramanagara district.

Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy said he will not move away from the Channapatna constituency. 

Last week, Kumaraswamy had said that he would contest the next Assembly election from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru when some of his supporters from the segment asked him about their leader as current MLA G T Devegowda has announced his intention to join the Congress. 

Kumaraswamy said he will tour the entire state from March.

“JD(S) will seek people’s support, highlighting ‘Pancharatna’ (five programmes) - quality education, health, housing, farmer welfare, and employment. They will be implemented if the party is voted to power. I will quit politics if defeated,” he said.

Kumaraswamy accused Congress of wasting the Assembly session’s time, by not allowing discussion on development activities. The government spends Rs 2 crore per day. But, the Congress leaders have unnecessarily created problems in the session, he blamed.

Kumaraswamy said the Congress’ padayatra for the Mekedatu project was of no use and its only objective was to gain popularity. He declined to comment on the ongoing hijab row.

