I will take political retirement if Kumaraswamy proves I met Yediyurappa: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Wednesday threw down the gauntlet, saying that he will take political retirement (rajakiya sanyasa) if former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy proved that he met former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Siddaramaiah said he met Yediyurappa on the day when he turned 76 years and they met face-to-face in the assembly session. This apart, he has not met him, the ex-CM clarified.

Kumaraswamy had alleged that a meeting of the former chief minister with Siddaramaiah triggered the I-T raids on houses of the former's confidants. "Who is running the government? Did Modi, Yediyurappa and his confidants belong to the Congress?", the ex-CM asked.

"When he was in the opposition party, he did not visit the houses and offices of those who are in the treasury bench. It is the habit of Kumaraswamy who will often visit the houses of the leaders of the ruling party," he quipped.

Kumaraswamy also alleged Siddaramaiah toppled the coalition government to become the leader of opposition. "Three JD(S) MLAs joined the BJP. What will the JD(S) leader say? Did I send them to the saffron party?" Siddaramaiah questioned.

On the charges of dislodging the government for the 'petty' post of Leader of Opposition, Siddaramaiah opined that looking down the constitutional post by the former chief minister is unfair. "His father H D Devegowda was also the Leader of Opposition when Devaraj Urs was chief minister. Is it a petty post?," he lambasted.

On GST

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being directly responsible for not releasing the state's share of GST amount every year, Siddaramaiah alleged that he has no interest in releasing the state's share as per the agreement entered between the state and the Centre.

"After accepting the GST policy, the Centre should offset the loss incurred by the state by 2022. But, the state's share has been reduced considerably in the 15th Finance Commission. Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, B S Yediyurappa and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai are the direct responsible for this injustice," Siddaramaiah reiterated.

Instead of pressurising the Centre to release GST tax amount, Bommai has come forward to get loan. The Centre has informed that the loan will be recovered by imposing cess. Hence, the CM should pressurise the Centre to release our share of GST tax amount, he urged.

