Internal Congress rift, SDPI conspiracy behind Bengaluru riots: Basavaraj Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said “political differences within the Congress” and “the larger conspiracy of the Social Democratic Party of India” had a role to play in the rioting that took place in east Bengaluru earlier this week.

Bommai was speaking to reporters after briefing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on the latest in the police investigation into the riots in KG Halli, DJ Halli and Kaval Byrasandra.

Read: DJ Halli Police: More than 200 people with lethal weapons had gathered near MLA's house

“What we’ve learnt so far is that political differences within the Congress, its differences with the SDPI, the SDPI’s own larger conspiracy to disrupt law and order, whatever transpired during the previous election (2018) and the upcoming elections (BBMP) have a role in the incident,” Bommai said.

A total of 206 people have been arrested in connection with the riots, the minister said.

During the violence, Congress’ Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s house was attacked. Murthy was with the JD(S) until he switched to the Congress just before the 2018 assembly election. He won from the Congress’ ticket.

Also Read: Bengaluru riots: 60 more arrests including BBMP corporator's husband

Bommai also refuted the Congress’ stand that it was police inaction against P Naveen, for his alleged inflammatory social media post, that led to the violence. “It’s a lie and an attempt to mislead,” Bommai said.

“At 5.40 pm, Naveen made the post. One Feroz Pasha filed a complaint against it at the DJ Halli police station between 7.30 and 7.45 pm. The FIR was filed immediately at 7.45 pm. There was no delay. The FIR is a public document. Anyone can verify,” Bommai said.

“At around 8.30, a crowd began to swell and by 9, there was a big crowd. The inspector told the crowd clearly that the FIR was filed, they were tracking Naveen down and that he’d be arrested within a few hours. But the crowd wanted Naveen to be handed over to them. It can’t be done under the law. You can imagine what would have happened. For Naveen’s safety, he wasn't brought to the police station,” Bommai explained.