‘Intolerant’ people trying to create controversy about everything: Pralhad Joshi

Intolerant people trying to create controversies: Joshi

The Minister was talking about the series of protests held in the state opposing the proposed revisions in Karnataka SSLC school textbooks

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • May 31 2022, 22:06 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 22:06 ist
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Credit: PTI file photo

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said some people who are unable to tolerate BJP’s ideology are trying to create controversy out of everything.

Joshi’s remark comes in the aftermath of Monday’s protest outside a Bengaluru Civil Court against the proposed changes in Karnataka’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) school textbooks. The protestors had accused the state government for “saffronisation” of schools in the state.

“As elections are coming, efforts are being made to project every move of the government as a controversial one…Politics should not be played in everything,” Joshi said, as the criticism of the government intensified regarding the proposed revisions in school textbooks.

Joshi said that even though the revised textbooks were not yet published, some were playing politics mentioning the names of great personalities. “Attempts were made to create controversy regarding Bhagat Singh and Narayana Guru,” he said. “Present government is being blamed even for chapters which were dropped during the previous government. As people are accepting the principles and ideology of the BJP, some persons are playing politics by criticising every move of the government,” Joshi commented.

According to him, “good ideas should come” from everywhere. But he pointed out that efforts were being made to create controversy regarding the schemes to help the poor, too. “Let them speak when revised textbooks are brought out,” he noted.

As he talked about the upcoming Rajya Sabha election, Joshi said he was confident that his party would win three seats of Rajya Sabha from the state, with the help of additional first preference votes to be left after electing two candidates, and the second preference votes. “We have more votes than any other party,” he said.

