'It’s violence guarantee scheme': Kateel slams Congress over BJP worker’s murder

Kateel alleged that even before the Congress rule started in the state, a BJP worker was murdered

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • May 15 2023, 22:56 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 06:02 ist
Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH Photo

Condemning the alleged murder of a BJP worker in Hosakote recently, the party’s state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday said that the Congress was more keen on launching ‘violence guarantee’ (Himsa Guarantee) scheme, by allowing its cadre to run amok in the state. 

Taking a dig at the Congress party’s guarantee schemes that helped it wrest power from the BJP, Kateel alleged that even before the Congress rule started in the state, a BJP worker was murdered.

“Anti-national forces have started regrouping. All these forces, which had gone into hiding, have started coming out and are showing their colours.”

“In Belagavi, pro-Pakistan slogans were raised and the Pakistan flag was hoisted in Bhatkal, which are cases in point. The BJP will oppose such anti-national activities, inside and outside the legislature,” he said.

