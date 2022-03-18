Jagadish Shettar in favour of learning Bhagvad Gita in schools

Welcoming the Gujarat government's decision to include 'Bhagavad Gita' in the school syllabus, MLA and former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Friday stated that other states can also follow that.

"Studying 'Bhagavad Gita' and adapting its principles in our life will bring good reforms in personality. 'Gita' is essential for life. I do not know the details of the Gujarat government's order. In Karnataka also, the government can take a suitable decision," he said, in reply to a query over his suggestion to the Karnataka government.

'Take action against Bandh call'

Asking the government to take legal action against those who gave a call for Karnataka bandh expressing discontent about the High Court's order on Hijab row, Shettar said such acts like observing bandh or staging protest against the court order would attract contempt of court.

The court order is binding on all. The aggrieved party can appeal to the Supreme Court and fight legally. Protesting the court order would set a bad precedent, and it may lead to anarchy also, Shettar added.

Nadakattin's reaction

Meanwhile, Abdul Khadar Nadakattin of Annigeri, who has been selected for the Padma Shri award, requested Muslim community members to respect the High Court judgment on the Hijab row.

Prophet Mohammad also said one should get adjusted to the law of the country where he or she lives in. Sometimes, even haram has to be accepted as halal, and harmony should be maintained, he added.

