JD(S) MLA Srinivas Gowda might join BJP

One more disgruntled of the JD(S)-Congress coalition appears to have switched loyalty to the BJP.

JD(S) MLA from Kolar Srinivas Gowda on Wednesday silently flew away to Mumbai from Kempe Gowda International Airport.

Though Gowda refused to speak to the media, he is said to have decided to join the rebel camp in Mumbai. He has so far not submitted his resignation letter to the Assembly Speaker.

It is speculated in the political circles that three more MLAs of the coalition will switch side soon.

A total of 14 Congress and the JD(S) have resigned. Besides, two independent MLAs, R Shankar and H Nagesh – have already pulled back their support to the H D Kumaraswamy government. They have announced their support to the BJP.

