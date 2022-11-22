JD(S) open for Muslim CM: H D Kumaraswamy

He said that larger question was about finding solutions to problems of Muslims, not just making a Muslim leader CM

DHNS
DHNS, Kolar,
  • Nov 22 2022, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 05:07 ist
JD(S) party leader H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

The JD(S) is open to make a Muslim leader as chief minister if the party comes to power on its own, JD(S) party leader H D Kumaraswamy said here on Tuesday.

On party’s state president C M Ibrahim’s statement that he would be chief minister if Kumaraswamy quit and became a central minister in future, the former chief minister said, “Only JD(S) has provisions for such a debate.” 

He said that larger question was about finding solutions to problems of Muslims, not just making a Muslim leader CM.

He added, “I intentionally announced that my party is ready to make a woman and a dalit leader deputy chief minister as no party is trying to address problems of women and dalits.” 

He accused legislator K R Ramesh Kumar of making money in the K C Valley Project.

