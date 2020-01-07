JNU attack: Hiremath demands Shah's resignation

Samaj Parivartana Samudaya Founder President S R Hiremath demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah to tender his resignation owning responsibility for the rampage at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. Condemning the attack on students, professors and others at JNU, Hiremath said the police is acting as mute spectator. He said, if Shah refuses to resign from the post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should sack him.

He welcomed the historical protest of students and youth, who are leading the protest against the discriminatory CAA. The non-violent protest of students against CAA has bewildered the BJP government, which in turn has unleashed a regime of terror to break the unity of secularism in India.

The present-day happenings in India are reminiscent of the most inhuman Nazi regime led by Hitler in the 1930s of Germany.

'Cancel Dr M Sudheendra Rao's appointment as KSPCB chairman'

Hiremath also demanded Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, and Additional Chief Secretary Sandeep Dave to cancel the appointment of Dr M Sudheendra Rao as the chairman of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, as it defies the Supreme Court orders.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said, on September 22, 2017, in a similar case that pertained to the appointment of MLA Sudhakar as KSPCB chairman by the previous Siddaramaiah government, the Karnataka High Court had set aside his appointment, and had instructed the State government to frame appropriate guidelines or

recruitment rules within six months.

But, it has been more than two years and the State government has not come up with any rules, he noted.

Instead, he said, the State government has appointed Sudheendra, a BE (Civil Engineer) with a PhD in Astrology for the post, in spite of the fact the High Court orders says KSPCB chairman should be appointed with suitable professionals and experts.

“When will these politicians learn from their mistakes,” he said, and added that given the extent of water and air pollution that the State is staring at, the government should have appointed a subject expert. He said, if the appointment is not cancelled at the earliest, they will be forced to file a case in the court.