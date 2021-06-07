Jolle says focused on Covid, refuses to comment on Yediyurappa's statement

Women and Child Welfare Minister Shashikala Jolle did not comment on the statement by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa that he would quit if asked by the BJP high command. She said that the chief minister has been discharging his responsibilities effectively even as rumours surrounding his leadership are rife.

Jolle told the media that Yediyurappa earlier successfully managed the flood situation and has been managing the Covid-19 situation well by responding to the needs of people during the pandemic. She said she would not respond to the statements made by him.

"We will try to instill confidence among children who have lost their parents due to Covid-19. Talks will be held with them over video conference. The CM has announced a scheme for orphaned children and Rs 3,500 will be credited to their bank accounts each month," she said.

Education of children orphaned due to Covid-19 will be provided at Kittur Rani Channamma and Morarji Desai residential schools. Some have expressed their wishes to continue their education in the private schools they were studying. The chief minister will take note of everything, she stated.

With the fear that the third wave of Covid-19 will adversely impact children and those with disabilities, the state has begun inoculating the differently abled, she said.