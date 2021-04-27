JSW land sale: Kumaraswamy slams BJP's 'double standards'

A day after the state cabinet approved the sale of land to JSW steel, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has accused the BJP of double standards.

Reacting to the cabinet decision, Kumaraswamy said the BJP had organised dharnas and accused the JD(S)-Congress coalition government headed by him of receiving ‘kickbacks,’ when it was proposed to sanction land to the company.

“The party today is ready to do what it opposed earlier. The BJP’s culture is to oppose things only for the sake of opposition. It is singing a different tune today,” the JD(S) leader said.

Taking to Twitter, the former chief minister said minister Anand Singh, who was then in the Congress, had called Jindal, East India Company.

“He had written a letter against Jindal to the then home minister. Today, he is part of the cabinet which gave approval to land being sanctioned to the company,” he alleged.

Also, back then, Congress leader H K Patil, who was part of the coalition, was against the proposal. He had released documents pertaining to the issue.

“Where are those documents and why is he silent now?” Kumaraswamy said.

As per norms, the lease-cum-sale based land has to be converted into an absolute sale deed. The coalition government had proposed the same. However, BJP kicked up a row for no reason. It seems like the BJP has finally understood the issue now, he remarked.