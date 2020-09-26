Karnataka BJP issues whip for possible no-confidence vote

The ruling BJP has issued a whip to all its legislators to be present on the floor of the Legislative Assembly anticipating a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition Congress, which may be put to vote on Saturday.

The whip was issued during the BJP Legislature Party meeting held late on Friday night.

BJP general secretary N Ravikumar told DH that a whip was issued to all MLAs, including “17-18” legislators who are positive for Covid-19. "We have numbers as many in the opposition are Covid-19 positive, too," he said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel attended the legislature party meeting.

On Thursday, the Congress moved a notice for a no-confidence motion to be taken up against the year-old Yediyurappa administration. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri admitted the notice, which is yet to be discussed in the Assembly. Saturday is the last day of the session.

Yediyurappa told reporters Friday that he had no problem with the Congress seeking a no-trust vote.

In the 225-member Assembly, the ruling BJP has 116 members, Congress 67, JD(S) 33, BSP one, two Independents, one nominated member and the Speaker (who has a casting vote in case of a tie). Four seats -- Sira, Basavakalyan, Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Maski -- are vacant.

The JD(S) has kept away from no-trust vote. HD Kumaraswamy has said that the Congress did not consult him on moving a no confidence motion against the BJP government and suggested that it could well be just a publicity stunt.