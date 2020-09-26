K'taka BJP issues whip for possible no-confidence vote

Karnataka BJP issues whip for possible no-confidence vote

JD(S) unsure whether the no-trust vote is a publicity stunt has distanced itself from the matter

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 26 2020, 09:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 09:09 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH Photo

The ruling BJP has issued a whip to all its legislators to be present on the floor of the Legislative Assembly anticipating a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition Congress, which may be put to vote on Saturday.

The whip was issued during the BJP Legislature Party meeting held late on Friday night.

BJP general secretary N Ravikumar told DH that a whip was issued to all MLAs, including “17-18” legislators who are positive for Covid-19. "We have numbers as many in the opposition are Covid-19 positive, too," he said.

Also Read: Congress moves no-confidence motion against B S Yediyurappa govt

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel attended the legislature party meeting.

On Thursday, the Congress moved a notice for a no-confidence motion to be taken up against the year-old Yediyurappa administration. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri admitted the notice, which is yet to be discussed in the Assembly. Saturday is the last day of the session.

Also Read | No objection to Congress' no-confidence motion against my government: B S Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa told reporters Friday that he had no problem with the Congress seeking a no-trust vote.

In the 225-member Assembly, the ruling BJP has 116 members, Congress 67, JD(S) 33, BSP one, two Independents, one nominated member and the Speaker (who has a casting vote in case of a tie). Four seats -- Sira, Basavakalyan, Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Maski -- are vacant.

Also Read: | Unsure if Karnataka Congress is serious about no trust vote: HD Kumaraswamy

The JD(S) has kept away from no-trust vote. HD Kumaraswamy has said that the Congress did not consult him on moving a no confidence motion against the BJP government and suggested that it could well be just a publicity stunt.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
B S Yediyurappa
Congress
Karnataka
JD(S)
Siddaramaiah
Pralhad Joshi
Nalin Kumar Kateel
no-confidence motion

What's Brewing

Bosnia trains world's mine-detecting dogs

Bosnia trains world's mine-detecting dogs

DH Toon | #StandWithIndianFarmers: 'This jet lag. Uff!'

DH Toon | #StandWithIndianFarmers: 'This jet lag. Uff!'

Earth has captured a new mini-moon: Report

Earth has captured a new mini-moon: Report

IPL 2020 | KKR vs SRH: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | KKR vs SRH: SWOT Analysis

 