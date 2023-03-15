K'taka BJP seniors unhappy with retirement age of 70

Karnataka BJP seniors not happy with unofficial retirement age of 70 yrs

There are at least 24 MLAs who are in the age bracket of 68-73

N B Hombal
N B Hombal, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 15 2023, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 05:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The BJP is likely to find it difficult to deny tickets to some senior lawmakers who have started questioning the party’s unwritten rule for the retirement of its older legislators. 

The likes of K S Eshwarappa, V Somanna and G H Thippareddy have mounted pressure on the party by publicly criticising the leadership on this issue.

There are at least 24 MLAs who are in the age bracket of 68-73. Several of them fear that they might not get the ticket due to age or anti-incumbency.

The BJP might find it difficult to deny tickets to some senior lawmakers who have questioned the party’s norm. 

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state last November, Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya, in a set of tweets, from his unverified account had asked the party leaders to follow the practice adopted in Gujarat, which kickstarted the debate on asking party senior leaders to make way for youngsters. 

This was first opposed by former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who is 67 years old. Shettar said he will be contesting the elections, to scotch rumours about his retirement. 

Last week, BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa said all sitting BJP MLAs, other than “four or six” will get tickets. 

