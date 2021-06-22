Karnataka BJP to observe Balidan Diwas on Wendesday

The Karnataka BJP unit will observe Balidan Diwas on June 23 to commemorate the death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mukherjee, considered to be the party's founder.

Online seminars will be held in 300 locations around the state on Mukherjee's life and contributions.

Between June 23 and July 6, which is Mukherjee's birthday, around 11 lakh saplings will be planted across the state, BJP general secretary N Ravikumar said.

A meeting of the BJP state executive committee will be held on June 26, he added.