Karnataka BJP to observe Balidan Diwas today

Karnataka BJP to observe Balidan Diwas on Wendesday

Online seminars will be held in 300 locations around the state on Mukherjee's life and contributions

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 22 2021, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 23:33 ist
Credit: PTI file photo

The Karnataka BJP unit will observe Balidan Diwas on June 23 to commemorate the death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mukherjee, considered to be the party's founder.

Online seminars will be held in 300 locations around the state on Mukherjee's life and contributions.

Between June 23 and July 6, which is Mukherjee's birthday, around 11 lakh saplings will be planted across the state, BJP general secretary N Ravikumar said.

A meeting of the BJP state executive committee will be held on June 26, he added.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nature bites back: Animals push human boundaries

Nature bites back: Animals push human boundaries

Elephant visits Thai family's kitchen again

Elephant visits Thai family's kitchen again

NASA balloon to detect earthquakes on Venus?

NASA balloon to detect earthquakes on Venus?

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

 