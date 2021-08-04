Karnataka Cabinet: Who are the 29 legislators who will take oath on Wednesday?

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's Cabinet will have 29 ministers who will take oath on Wednesday afternoon.

Bommai will not have any deputies unlike his predecessor BS Yediyurappa.

BJP vice-president and Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra’s name is not on the list that Bommai despatched to Raj Bhavan.

"After detailed discussions with the party high command, a final round of talks was held yesterday. The list (of Cabinet ministers) was finalised today morning," Bommai said, after sending the list to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

The new Cabinet will be a mix of experienced legislators and young faces, Bommai said.

Among the 29, eight are from the Lingayat community, seven Vokkaligas, seven OBCs, three SCs, one ST, one from Reddy community and one woman.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda, in order to give pro-people administration and face the challenge of the next Assembly elections, this Cabinet is formed," Bommai said.

The official list of ministers is expected to be announced shortly.

On Yediyurappa critics -former minister CP Yogeeshwar, and MLAs such as Arvind Bellad and Basangouda Patil Yatnal - not finding a place in the Cabinet, Bommai said that the high command had taken a call on this. "There is no question of pressure," he said.

On demands to include Vijayendra in the Cabinet, Bommai said that Nadda spoke to Yediyurappa over the issue, while BJP general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh talked to Vijayendra. “Vijayendra's name isn't there in the list," he said.