Karnataka CM Bommai dismisses Cong's demand for sitting judge to head probe into voter data scam

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai rejected the demand from Congress for conducting a probe into the voter data fraud row by a sitting judge.

"In the past Congress had ordered a probe into the BDA scam by a sitting judge. The enquiry by sitting judge ended up being an escape route from the scam," CM recollected.

Bommai pointed out based on their criminal complaint, police had taken action and made a series of arrests. Besides, deletion of names from voters list is an ongoing process emabrked upon by Election Commission of India prior to the elections.

Bommai, who arrived at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) in a special chartered flight from Bengaluru, told media persons that a huge chunk of investments worth over Rs 2,50,000 crore in renewable energy will be flowing to the coastal districts, the Chief Minister said.

"With huge inflow of investments, infrastructure needs to be upgraded and land should be made available for these companies focusing on renewable energies," stressed the CM while interacting with mediapersons at MIA. The projects have been approved by the state level high clearance committee. Two companies generating hydrogen fuel and ammonia from sea are likely to launch their operation from March or April 2023, Bommai said.

These renewable energy companies will be tapping solar or wind energy as source of power for their units, CM said. "Such clean projects generating green energy will provide both direct and indirect employment to thousands of youth," he added.

CM responding to a query on bad roads in Shirady ghats, informed that a state level meeting of NH officials is convened in Bengaluru next week. "After the meeting, I will submit demands to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari," he assured. The CM assured that priority will be given to carrying out repair works on roads in ghat sections which had been delayed due to rains. Even long term plans like building a tunnel in Shirady Ghats will be taken up, he said.

From the airport, Bommai headed straight to the private hospital where BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel was recovering from a surgery. He also unveiled a 22-feet tall bronze statue of Kedambady Ramaiah Gowda at Tagore park. He returned to Bengaluru after addressing the gathering at Karavali Utsav grounds.