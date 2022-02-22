Karnataka CM Bommai lists out achievements amid din

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday gave his government full marks on handling the third wave of Covid-19 and the flood situation in his reply to the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address amid sloganeering by the Congress.

“The first and second waves of Covid-19 caused much trouble to people. Using the experience of these waves, we successfully managed the third wave,” Bommai said.

“The government has developed a capacity for 1,200 metric tonnes of medical oxygen. The state’s hospitals have 55,256 HDU, 7,216 ICU, 6,123 ICU with ventilators... totally, there are 1.95 lakh beds for people,” Bommai said, adding that the BJP government “saved lives”.

Also Read | Karnataka CM, ministers, lawmakers to get salary hike

Bommai said that the government paid flood-hit farmers Rs 1,252 crore under the NDRF “in record time”.

He also pointed out that 4.52 lakh children of farmers had received scholarships under the Raitha Vidyanidhi scheme.

The CM assured the House that his government is implementing administrative reforms, framing new policies on employment and research & development.

“It is unfortunate that the Opposition Congress does not know their honour, the people’s honour and the honour of this House,” he said to the agitating Congress lawmakers. “For the first time in history, the Opposition has not participated in the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address.”

Bommai further urged Congress to discuss the state’s issues, especially those concerning students in the wake of the hijab controversy and the Shivamogga violence.

Budget on March 4

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he will present the 2022-23 Budget on March 4. This will be Bommai’s first Budget as chief minister and finance minister.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: