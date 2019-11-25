Karnataka CM BSY to campaign in K R Pet, Hunsur

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will be campaigning for BJP candidates at K R Pet in Mandya district and Hunsur in Mysuru district for the by-elections to be held on December 5.

The CM will be arriving at K R Pet at around 2.30 pm. He will campaign for the party candidate K C Narayana Gowda at Kikkeri and his native Bookanakere.

He will later visit Hunsur taluk and campaign for BJP candidate A H Vishwanath. He will address the public at a meeting at Muneshwarakaval maidan. Other BJP leaders too are expected to participate.