Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP leaders for 'rowdy-like' behaviour

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday termed the behaviour of the Opposition lawmakers 'rowdy-like,' while BJP's Basavaraj Bommai said the Congress government was demonstrating 'Hitler-like dictatorship'.

Speaking in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah said it was "disgusting" and "uncivilised" behaviour on the part of Opposition MLAs.

The CM alleged that the BJP was desperate as the Congress government had implemented all the guarantees and the Opposition had nothing to criticise in the budget.

"It is unprecedented in the history of this state that there is no leader of the Opposition when the session is in progress," he said, adding that no matter how much the BJP tried to intimidate them, the Congress-led government would carry out its "pro-people" governance.

Yelburga MLA Basavaraj Rayareddi demanded Speaker U T Khader to prohibit members from entering the Well of the House. Reddy pointed out that former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee, in 2001, had brought in a rule of automatic suspension of members who come to the Well and create disorder. Now, members cannot go to the Well in the Lok Sabha. A similar procedure must be followed in Karnataka, he urged.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai accused the Congress government of 'misusing' the Speaker's chair to have 10 BJP MLAs suspended. "This is a black day. Democracy has been murdered," he said.

Bommai and other BJP lawmakers were detained by the police during their protest outside the Vidhana Soudha.

"Earlier, we saw D K Shivakumar tearing and throwing paper inside the House. One member snatched the mike in front of the Speaker. Siddaramaiah had once kicked the door of the Assembly," Bommai said.