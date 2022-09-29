Karnataka Congress attacks BJP govt over 'pilferage' in PM-KISAN scheme

The Karnataka Congress has hit out at the BJP government over pilferage in the flagship PM-KISAN scheme for farmers.

"In the name of PM-KISAN, non-farmers got money. Now, in another slip-up, ineligible farmers got money in their accounts," the Congress said in a tweet, citing the DH report on Rs 442 crore being paid to 'ineligible' and 'dead' farmers under the flagship scheme.

"It is proven that this 40% government cannot implement any scheme effectively and honestly." On Wednesday, Congress leader Ramesh Babu wrote to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and urged him to revise norms under the PM-KISAN scheme. Babu, a former MLC, was referring to DH’s report on four lakh ‘ineligible’ farmers having received Rs 442 crore.

“Norms adopted by the government for the PM-KISAN scheme are not fair and the norms have to be changed to give the benefit to all the farmers. Otherwise, farmers of the state will suffer and the very purpose of the scheme will collapse,” Babu said.