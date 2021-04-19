Karnataka govt likely to postpone Zilla, Taluk panchayat elections

In the wake of an increasing number of Covid-19 cases, the state government is likely to postpone the Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said many people had suggested to postpone the elections in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19. The polls were expected to be held in May 2021.

“A final decision will be arrived at after discussing the issue in the Cabinet meeting. The department will request the State Election Commission to reschedule the elections”, he said.

Last year, even as the term of thousands of gram panchayats came to an end in the peak of Covid, the state government decided to postpone the polls and appoint administrative officers to these panchayats. The elections were held only later toward the end of the year. A similar arrangement is likely to be made with zilla and taluk panchayats, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has written to the State Election Commission seeking postponement of elections to urban local bodies. The elections for 10 local bodies were scheduled for April 27. “Since they will involve large door-to-door campaigning, the SEC should postpone the polls until the situation improves,” AAP Karnataka convener Prithvi Reddy stated.